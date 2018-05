Actress Daniella Okeke is definitely among the female celebrities who has proven to the public that she can’t take insults or any form of trolling from anyone on her social media.

She was quick to blast a young man on he instagram who happens to be her follower too after he mocked her acting skills.

The young man wrote;

“So u self they call ur self actress all this nija girls every body is an actress lol”

Daniella respended saying;

“U re a big fool…”



-Appraise