Dapchigirls: Leah Sharibu, turns 15 in Boko Haram Captivity

Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi schoolgirl yet to regain freedom from Boko Haram terrorists today May, 14th marks her birthday with her abductors. The Nigerian government, almost two months negotiated the release of the 105 abducted Dapchi girls.

Miss Sharibu, was one of the 110 girls abducted from the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, after their school was attacked by the Boko Haram on February 19. President Muhammadu Buhari, a few days after their kidnap promised the safe return of all the abducted students, while also promising that his administration would ensure the abductors of the Dapchi girls were apprehended and brought to justice.

However, the federal government secured the release of 105 of the girls, following what was described by the Director-General of the State Security Service Lawal Daura as a series of ‘behind-the-scene discussion’ a month after their abduction, except for Miss Sharibu. Sharibu, who would have been the 106th girl to be freed, was left behind for refusing to denounce her Christian faith.

The remaining four kidnapped girls were reported to have died at the hands of their captors, who entered freely into Dapchi town on March 21 to return the freed girls.

President Buhari promised his administration will not relent in efforts to bring Leah Sharibu safely back home to her parents as it has done for the other girls, shortly after the other girls were returned.

