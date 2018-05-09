Entertainment, Gossip

Davido acquires private jet

Davido who apparently, has been been on major headlines in recent weeks, including his hearthrob, Chioma, is set to take over the internet again.

This time, the billionaire son has acquired a private jet, worth millions of naira.

This is coming after the singer acquired a multi-million naira car for his girl, and also secured a new deal.

The DMW Record label boss took to his Twitter page to announce to his millions of fans that he has reportedly become one of the youngest private jet owners in Nigeria.

He tweeted; “Air OBO soon land !! THIS ONE NAH FINAL.”

And when a blogger commented; “OBO is about to get a private jet. Chioma soup oo,” he responded by saying that he has already paid for the luxury aircraft.

“Bought already .. it’s not soup it’s Hard work and Ambition!,” Davido tweeted.

Leave a Comment…

comments



Tags

You may also like

10 Things To Know About Davido’s New Private Jet

Mr Eazi Celebrates Mum As She Turns A Year Older

“Stop Prostituting Stylists” – Damilola Oke Calls Out Celebrities Who Don’t Stay Loyal To Their Stylist

This Picture Of Timaya’s Spacious Closest Is Every Man’s Dream

“Being married to a black man is like modern day slavery” – Huddah Monroe

I sold all I had to go to Europe, now I’m home, and broke – Nigerian migrant

Nigerian man builds computer laboratory for his alma mater (Photos)

“Your boyfriend deserves to know your body count” — Love doctor, Joro Olumofin

Bobrisky says he regrets helping & supporting Nina, because she’s ungrateful

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *