Davido acquires private jet

Davido who apparently, has been been on major headlines in recent weeks, including his hearthrob, Chioma, is set to take over the internet again.

This time, the billionaire son has acquired a private jet, worth millions of naira.

This is coming after the singer acquired a multi-million naira car for his girl, and also secured a new deal.

The DMW Record label boss took to his Twitter page to announce to his millions of fans that he has reportedly become one of the youngest private jet owners in Nigeria.

He tweeted; “Air OBO soon land !! THIS ONE NAH FINAL.”

And when a blogger commented; “OBO is about to get a private jet. Chioma soup oo,” he responded by saying that he has already paid for the luxury aircraft.

“Bought already .. it’s not soup it’s Hard work and Ambition!,” Davido tweeted.

