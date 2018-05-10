Davido And Babymama, Sophia Momodu Throw Jabs On Social Media

A feud seems to be brewing between Davido and mother of his first daughter over his relationship with new girlfriend, Chioma which has caused the babymama to become an object of ridicule of social media.

Davido and Sophia Momodu

Davido shaded his baby mama, Sophia Momodu who disappeared on Instagram after being bullied by social media users.

According to observations, most of the contents on her page were removed after being littered with hateful and mocking messages from fans over Davido’s romance with Chioma Rowland – the Babcock University student he bought a Porsche car reportedly worth N45 million as birthday gift.

Sophia in response blamed her account compromise on hackers, a story nobody bought, including Davido himself.

“My Instagram page has just been hacked! Smh. Guys pls report my page” She posted on Snapchat.

In a subtle jab, Davido responded, “Invincible hackers association of nigeria”

In a switch counterattack, Sophia who got Davido’s message appears to have responded in a rather harsh way by calling Chioma a ‘b*tch”.

“Don’t play with me, play with yo b*tch!” she posted again on her Snapchat.

It would be recalled that Sophia has been blamed of being jealous of the publicized romance with Chioma who has clearly stolen her shine.

Davido presently has two children from two different women as he remains unmarried.