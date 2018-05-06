Unlisted

Davido And Chioma Celebrate After Winning At The Headies 2018 (Video)

Nigerian musician, Davido couldn’t hide his joy after winning three awards at the Headies 2018 as he celebrated with the love of his life, Chioma.

Davido and Chioma

The love between Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma is waxing stronger after the duo were spotted all loved on the night Davido won at the Headies 2018. The cute couple could be seen singing together after the award ceremony supposedly at their hotel room as she fed the musician.

Sharing the video, Chioma wrote: “Davido and Chioma playing love play after Davido won artiste of the year at the headies awards last night!!😍😍

#chefchioma #chefchi #chioma #davido #assurance #30bg.”

Recall that during the 2018 edition of the Headies Awards which held yesterday at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos State, Davido took home three awards. His artiste, Mayorkun also took home an award.

Watch video below:


