Davido and Chioma celebrate on bed after his Headies Awards win (Video)

Hottest couple of the moment, Davido and Chioma can’t seem to get enough of each other.









Davido won the artist of the year award in the 2018 edition of the Headies awards held at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island Lagos State.

The ‘Fia’ crooner also won Best Pop Single of the year as well as Song of the year awards.

The musician was later seen with his girlfrien celebrating. Watch video below: