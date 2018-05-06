Entertainment, Gossip

Davido and Chioma celebrate on bed after his Headies Awards win (Video)



Hottest couple of the moment, Davido and Chioma can’t seem to get enough of each other.



Davido won the artist of the year award in the 2018 edition of the Headies awards held at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island Lagos State.

The ‘Fia’ crooner also won Best Pop Single of the year as well as Song of the year awards.

The musician was later seen with his girlfrien celebrating. Watch video below:


Tags

You may also like

How ex BBNaija Housemates stormed the Headies Awards (Photos)

Female Noodles Thief, Olamide Paraded N*ked For Looting a Shop

” If You Own A S3x Doll, You Need Deliverance” – Actress Maryam Charles

Watch This Epic Dance Battle Between Tobi and Actress, Toyin Abraham (Video)

It’s a lie, Davido’s 30Billion Concert Was Not Sold Out – Brymo Exposes Davido

Porsche Car Is Not An Assurance See What’s The Main Assurance – Bob-Manuel Udokwu

‘I Only Snub People I Don’t Know’ – Nollywood Actress Chioma Akpotha

I have moved on — Collins, Nina’s ex-boyfriend

Tobi and Alex serving couple goals in new photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *