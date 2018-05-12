Local News

Davido and Chioma Dazzle In Stunning Photos For TV Commercial

 

Davido and Chioma

Davido took girlfriend, Chioma to Abuja few days ago to sign a major endorsement deal for a cooking show.

Here are lovely photos from an upcoming TV commercial for the show featuring Davido in a suit and Chioma in a glamorous sequin dress.

The romance between both parties has continued to wax stronger in the last few weeks.

See more photos:

