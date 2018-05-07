Unlisted

Davido And Chioma Fly Private Jet To Abuja Allegedly For Shoot Of Multi-million Endorsement Deal (Photos)

The publicity generated from the way Davido treats his girlfriend, Chioma, and his lavish birthday gift to her, has resulted in something bigger as the couple are in Abuja to rake in more millions.
 

Chioma and Davido aboard a jet to Abuja

 

Man of the moment, Davido has taken to his Instagram page to share photos of himself and girlfriend, Chioma flying out to Abuja on a private aircraft.

While the reason for the journey was not specified, there is a reason to believe that it might have something to do with a commercial after Chioma reportedly got offered an endorsement deal.

Recall that Davido, shortly after Chioma’s birthday, had said something about getting an endorsement for Chioma which they might consider if the N60million offered was topped to a N100million.

Well, it appears the singer has agreed for her to sign onto a brand in Abuja. He posted a behind-the-scene photo for a brand’s new shoot featuring Chioma in Abuja and tagged it, “overnight multi-millionaire”.

See the corfirmation photos below;

