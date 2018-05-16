Davido and Tiwa Savage nominated for 2018 BET Awards (See Full List)

Nigerian superstars, Davido and Tiwa Savage will be hoping to win big on the international scene as they have been nominated for the BET Awards 2018 international category in recoginition for an outstanding year they have had.

Others who made this list include, DJ Khaled, J. COle, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce.

See full list of nominees below:

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award

Beyonce

SZA

H.E.R.

Rihanna

Kehlani

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar

Best Group Award

Migos

A Tribe Called Quest

N.E.R.D.

Rae Sremmurd

Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration Award

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – Finesse (Remix)

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce – Top Off

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage – Bartier Cardi

French Montana feat. Swae Lee – Unforgettable

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – LOYALTY.

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

J. Cole

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

DeJ Loaf

Rapsody

Video of the Year Award

Drake – God’s Plan

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – Finesse (Remix)

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

Migos feat. Drake – Walk It Talk It

Video Director of the Year Award

Benny Boom

Director X

Ava Duvernay

Chris Brown

Dave Meyers

Best New Artist Award

SZA

H.E.R.

Daniel Caesar

GOLDLINK

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly – I’ll Find You

Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade – Words Are Few

Ledisi & Kirk Franklin – If You Don’t Mind

Marvin Sapp – Close

Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj – I’m Getting Ready

The Best International Act Award

Booba (France)

Cassper Nyovest (SA)

Dadju (France)

Davido (Nigeria)​

Distruction Boyz (SA)

Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)

J Hus (UK)

Niska (France)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Stefflon Don (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

Best Actress Award

Tiffany Haddish

Lupita Nyong’o

Issa Rae

Angela Bassett

Letitia Wright

Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor Award

Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan

Donald Glover

Sterling K. Brown

Denzel Washington

Daniel Kaluuya

Young Stars Award

Yara Shahidi

Ashton Tyler

Caleb McLaughlin

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Best Movie Award

Black Panther

Girls Trip

A Wrinkle in Time

Detroit

Mudboung

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Candace Parker

Elana Meyers Taylor

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Dwayne Wade

Odell Beckham Jr.

Album of the Year Award

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

CTRL – SZA

4:44 – Jay-Z

Culture II – Migos

Black Panther: The Album – Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists

Grateful – DJ Khaled

BET Her Award

Janelle Monae – Django Jane

Lizzo – Water Me

Mary J. Blige – Strength of a Woman

Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown – Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)

Chloe X Halle – The Kids Are Alright

Leikeli47 – 2nd Fiddle

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

SZA feat. Travis Scott – Love Galore

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

Drake – God’s Plan

Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj – Motor Sport

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

