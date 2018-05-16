Davido and Tiwa Savage nominated for 2018 BET Awards (See Full List)

Nigerian superstars, Davido and Tiwa Savage will be hoping to win big on the international scene as they have been nominated for the BET Awards 2018 international category in recoginition for an outstanding year they have had.
Others who made this list include, DJ Khaled, J. COle, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce.
Others who made this list include, DJ Khaled, J. COle, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce.
See full list of nominees below:
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award
Beyonce
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Group Award
Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – Finesse (Remix)
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce – Top Off
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage – Bartier Cardi
French Montana feat. Swae Lee – Unforgettable
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – LOYALTY.
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
J. Cole
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf
Rapsody
Video of the Year Award
Drake – God’s Plan
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – Finesse (Remix)
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Migos feat. Drake – Walk It Talk It
Video Director of the Year Award
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava Duvernay
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers
Best New Artist Award
SZA
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
GOLDLINK
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly – I’ll Find You
Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade – Words Are Few
Ledisi & Kirk Franklin – If You Don’t Mind
Marvin Sapp – Close
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj – I’m Getting Ready
The Best International Act Award
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (France)
Davido (Nigeria)
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
J Hus (UK)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)
Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish
Lupita Nyong’o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson
Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya
Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Best Movie Award
Black Panther
Girls Trip
A Wrinkle in Time
Detroit
Mudboung
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor
Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Dwayne Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.
Album of the Year Award
DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
CTRL – SZA
4:44 – Jay-Z
Culture II – Migos
Black Panther: The Album – Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists
Grateful – DJ Khaled
BET Her Award
Janelle Monae – Django Jane
Lizzo – Water Me
Mary J. Blige – Strength of a Woman
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown – Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)
Chloe X Halle – The Kids Are Alright
Leikeli47 – 2nd Fiddle
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
SZA feat. Travis Scott – Love Galore
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Drake – God’s Plan
Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj – Motor Sport
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
Leave a Comment…
comments