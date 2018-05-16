Entertainment, Gossip

Davido and Tiwa Savage nominated for 2018 BET Awards (See Full List)

Nigerian superstars, Davido and Tiwa Savage will be hoping to win big on the international scene as they have been nominated for the BET Awards 2018 international category in recoginition for an outstanding year they have had.

Others who made this list include, DJ Khaled, J. COle, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce.

See full list of nominees below:

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award
Beyonce
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar

Best Group Award
Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – Finesse (Remix)
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce – Top Off
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage – Bartier Cardi
French Montana feat. Swae Lee – Unforgettable
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – LOYALTY.

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
J. Cole

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf
Rapsody

Video of the Year Award
Drake – God’s Plan
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – Finesse (Remix)
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Migos feat. Drake – Walk It Talk It

Video Director of the Year Award
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava Duvernay
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers

Best New Artist Award
SZA
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
GOLDLINK
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly – I’ll Find You
Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade – Words Are Few
Ledisi & Kirk Franklin – If You Don’t Mind
Marvin Sapp – Close
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj – I’m Getting Ready

The Best International Act Award
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (France)
Davido (Nigeria)​
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
J Hus (UK)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)

Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish
Lupita Nyong’o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor Award 
Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya

Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown

Best Movie Award
Black Panther
Girls Trip
A Wrinkle in Time
Detroit
Mudboung

Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor

Sportsman of the Year Award 
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Dwayne Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.

Album of the Year Award
DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
CTRL – SZA
4:44 – Jay-Z
Culture II – Migos
Black Panther: The Album – Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists
Grateful – DJ Khaled

BET Her Award
Janelle Monae – Django Jane
Lizzo – Water Me
Mary J. Blige – Strength of a Woman
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown – Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)
Chloe X Halle – The Kids Are Alright
Leikeli47 – 2nd Fiddle

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
SZA feat. Travis Scott – Love Galore
Cardi B – Bodak Yellow
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Drake – God’s Plan
Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj – Motor Sport
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

