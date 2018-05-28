Davido And Wizkid’s Managers Are The Two Most Successful Artiste Managers In Nigeria

Without beating around the bush or denying the truth, Davido and Wizkid are the two biggest names in the entertainment industry right now… No, not just in Nigeria but in Africa as a whole.

The 27 year old Wizkid and his 25 year old colleague Davido have taken the industry under their belts, taking it to heights we never imagined in this era.

The government no matter how lazy it thinks Nigerian youths are, cannot sweep aside the great contributions these two have made.

Now, does this mean Wizkid and Davido are the two most hardworking stars we have in Nigeria? Selling out shows, pulling crowds, sealing deals, making Forbes list, winning international awards, getting presidential recognition and so much more.

Or can we simply say that their managers are the two best things to happen to Nigeria entertainment?

Since Davido and his erstwhile manager Asa Asika got back together, we cannot fail to notice that things have moved up speedily for the Assurance crooner.

Despite his youth, we cannot take it away from Asa Asika, he seems to have a great influence on his charge, Davido.

Wizkid formally announced Sunday Are as his manager in 2015, the much olderartiste manager has been responsible for a number of hot Nigerian stars before Wizkid and has not stopped! In his case, Sunday Are seems to have a strong hold on his charge Wizkid

Still we know that there are many more artiste managers in the industry, who have great influence on their artistes and push them even to work harder than Starboy and OBO.

Can we attribute the success of these two stars to their managers? Or can we just leave it at luck and hardwork?

Would Wizkid still be a Starboy if Sunday Are deserts him and why do you think Davido returned to Asa after a period of ‘goodbyes’.

The conclusion is: For every successful artiste, there is a hardworking manager.

From what we have seen, what we know and what we have heard, Sunday Are and Asa Asika are the two most successful artiste managers in Nigeria – at the moment.

