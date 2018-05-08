Entertainment

Davido Becomes Brand Ambassador For Infinix Smartphone

The year has started well for David ‘Davido’ Adeleke as he signs a massive endorsement deal with a telephone brand just as he drops another banging song titled, ‘Assurance’.

Davido might be on his way to recoup the N45 million he reportedly expended on a birthday gift to Chioma.

He recently bought Chioma, a chef, a Porsche vehicle which has been publicized massively on social media alongside a song to honour her.

 

Just after Chioma bagged a multi-million endorsement deal, Davido also just became the new thing in the market for Infinix – makers of mobile phones and other electronic devices..

We are yet to confirm the exact endorsement price but there are reports it’s a big deal.

