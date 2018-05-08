Davido Becomes Brand Ambassador For Infinix Smartphone

Davido might be on his way to recoup the N45 million he reportedly expended on a birthday gift to Chioma.
He recently bought Chioma, a chef, a Porsche vehicle which has been publicized massively on social media alongside a song to honour her.
We are yet to confirm the exact endorsement price but there are reports it’s a moneyed one.
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!