Davido Becomes Brand Ambassador For Infinix Smartphone

 

Davido might be on his way to recoup the N45 million he reportedly expended on a birthday gift to Chioma.

He recently bought Chioma, a chef, a Porsche vehicle which has been publicized massively on social media alongside a song to honour her.

We are yet to confirm the exact endorsement price but there are reports it’s a moneyed one.

