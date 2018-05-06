Davido Calls Out Nigerian Artistes, Award To His “Baby” Chioma (Video)

After winning the “Artist of the Year” at the just concluded Headies Awards 2018, after been announced as the winner by RMD, amidst his 10’s of gang on stage Davido called out all the Nigerian Artists during his Speech, he told them to engage in helping others. In his words he said:







“I want to call out all the Artists wey dey for here, una get money, make una dey try dey help people, he no go take una anything. Nah the reason God dey bless me.”

See video below:

[embedded content]