Entertainment, Gossip

Davido explains why he has no collaborations with Wizkid

Davido explains why he has not done any music collaborations with Starboy Wizkid.

The 30billion gang crooner said a collaboration with him would not be planned but has to come naturally in order to have the best.

According to him, this would only happen when the time was right. He revealed this on Soundcity Fm.

He said: “On my collaboration with Wizkid, I feel like if it will happen, it will happen naturally.

“If we plan it, we might not do our best. Whenever the time is right, it will happen.”

On why his record label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) has no female presence he said: “If there was a female, we will be too overprotective.”

