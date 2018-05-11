Davido exposes Wizkid and Tiwa Savage’s Real Relationship

Wizkid and Davido settling their beef is probably the best thing to ever happen to the Nigerian entertainment industry.







The dynamic duo have been giving us friendship goals ever since.

That extends to their relationships. Just this afternoon, Davido probably confirmed the suspicion swirling around about the romantic relationship between Wizzy and Mavin’s first lady, Tiwa Savage.

Davido, feeling euphoric about the recent smashing success of his latest single “Assurance” (which is dedicated to the “love of his life”, Chioma) took to twitter to inform followers.

Wizkid then commented using a line form the song. He wrote:

“I am looking for a sister o!”

Davido then replied teasing Wizkid:

“Tiwa our sista ooo STAR BOY !!”



So, it’s almost settled. Wizkid and Tiwa Savage might be dating.

Just weeks ago, Mavin Records artiste, D’Prince seemed to suggest the same.