“Davido I can’t thank you enough!!” – Chioma

‘Love is sweet, when money enter – love is sweeter’ .. those words have been demonstrated to be the truth in the case of the lovely and now popular relationship between Nigerian millionaire (or Billionaire if you like) singer, Davido and his girlfriend Chioma.

It is no longer news about what Davido did for his significant other with whom he has pledged he will be living the rest of his life with..

Davido bought a Porsche car worth about 45 Million Naira and went ahead to get her verified on Instagram while reportedly getting her a contract worth 100 million Naira from sponsors for her cooking show (oh yes, she is a chef).

Chioma Avril took to her Instagram to share BTS photos from a shooting session for her cooking show with the caption ; Test Run!! #Practicemakesperfect

Davido then simply made a comment with four love emojis and Chioma who could not hide her joy replied:

Davidoofficial, I can’t thank you enough

While there have been suggestions or subtle shade from some persons that Davido has been doing all that good just to sell his own brand, i must say both parties (Davido & Chioma) are really enjoying the moment..

Love is sweet, when money enter love is sweeter.. hehehe

