Davido Is Already Planning To Retire From Music

Even though he is still a very young man, famous Nigerian singer, Davido is currently planning to retire from actively doing music very soon.

Davido who was born in 1992, is just 25 years old but has achieved quite a whole lot in his life. He has risen to become one of the most recognizable faces in the Nigerian music industry and has bagged all the awards there are at there.

In a recent interview with The Native, Davido hinted that he wants to retire from actively doing music when he turns 30, a mere five years away from the present day.

When the interviewer reminded Davido just how successful he become, the singer did not hesitate to state his 5-year plan.

Hear him: “I am 25 now, and I have a five-year plan.

“By the time I am 30, I don’t want to be actively doing music anymore”.

-Tori