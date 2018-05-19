Davido looking fly in new photos

Davido is looking so fly in recently released photos and his fans are loving every beat of it. The assurance crooner who has been making waves since the beginning of the year can be said to have achieved both success and love even at a young age of 25.

The youngest Nigerian singer who allegedly owns a private jet, has not only wowed his fans but also serves as a role model for folks far and wide. Davido who encouraged Nigerians to try to be good to others as it always pays of, also noted that young men should not be scared of flaunting their girlfriends irrespective of what the implications could be.

Davido has recorded quite a number of successful tours where he entertained his fans who he always leave wanting more of him as he never fails to disappoint. It may be recalled that the singer has also been invited by politicians of different countries to grace their events.

In the same light, the young billionaire also recorded a clash with female star singer, Tiwa Savage, after the singer mother of one unfollowed hi on social media.

It was gathered that Tiwa Savage, currently divorced, unfollowed him after he teased Wizkid with his “assurance song” over his relationship with the former.

Meanwhile, the internet is yet to get over a major stunt which Davido pulled after getting his girlfriend Chioma Avril Rowland, a renowned cook, a luxury porshe car worth a whopping N45m.

