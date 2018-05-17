Davido may have finally learnt his lesson as regards having unprotected sex

Davido may have finally learnt a lesson about having unprotected sex and thus giving birth out of wedlock.

The 25 year old father of two who is presently in a relationship with Babcock undergraduate, Chioma has made it clear that he no longer cherishes unprotected sex.

He made this known while responding to an Instagram quiz which simply asked “Condoms or Raw?”, Davido had been quick to reply with ‘Condom’!

Apparently, the billionaire superstar has learnt his lesson albeit after two babies.

Recall also that there is still the case of an Ibadan based young lady Ayotomide Labinjo who has sworn to the Heavens that her four year old daughter was fathered by Davido.

David has recently confessed that his love for girlfriend Chioma is beyond what the media thinks.

According to Davido who shut down the internet for his lover’s 23rd birthday yesterday revealed that he really wants to spend the rest of his life with Chioma his lover.

Davido went as far as releasing a song for Chioma and also using her in the video for the new song Assurance.

While talking at the birthday party held in honor of Chioma last night, Davido said “I want to spend the rest of my life with her.”

