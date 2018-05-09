Entertainment, Gossip

Davido mocks his baby mama Sophia Momodu, after blaming hackers for deleting her IG Account

Davido has mocked his babymama, Sophia Momodu after she blamed hackers for deleting her Instagram page few days ago.

A few days ago, Sophia was said to have deleted her IG account after she could not bear the shaming and insults from Nigerians after Davido’s ‘show of love’ to his girlfriend, Chioma.

She slammed the rumour and claimed that her Instagram account was hacked.

Davido took to his Instagram story to comment on that, saying;

“Invincible hackers association of Nigeria”

She wrote:

Davido replied:

