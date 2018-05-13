Davido plans to retire from music very soon

Davido is already planning to retire from music.

He was born in 1992 and is just 25 year old, but has already achieved a whole lot in his life.

He has risen to become one of the most recognizable faces in the Nigerian music industry and has bagged a lot of awards.

In a recent interview with The Native, Davido hinted that he wants to retire from actively doing music when he turns 30, a mere five years away from the present day.

When the interviewer reminded Davido just how successful he become, the singer did not hesitate to state his 5-year plan.

He said: “I am 25 now, and I have a five-year plan.

“By the time I am 30, I don’t want to be actively doing music anymore”.

Meanwhile, Davido has taken his girlfriend, Chioma on a trip to Sierra Leone where he is set to perform at the inauguration of their new President, his Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio.

The singer was spotted chilling in his private jet with ‘Chioma’ as they landed at the airport.

Davido was warmly welcomed by his fans at the airport as they rush to take selfies with him.

The singer shared some photos from the airport as he wrote saying;

“Touch down Sierra Leone 🇸🇱!! Congrats to All Salone people on the inauguration of your New President. His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio.

“I am also honored to be Representing my Country Nigeria by Entertaining The New Government at the Inaugural Ball later this Evening. Thank You and God bless Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 ❤”

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments