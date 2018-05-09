Entertainment, Gossip

Davido reacts to reports of him unfollowing BBNaija’s Tobi

Davido who supported Tobi in the house appears to have unfollowed him on social media after meeting Cee-C in Abuja.



He still follows Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle and now follows Cee-C who flew with him and his girlfriend, Chioma on a private jet.

Now the hit maker has reacted to such reports. He wrote on Twitter:

Come make una no join me in this Big brother p .. I wasn’t following anyone to unfollow in the first place … I support all of them.


