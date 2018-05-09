Entertainment, Gossip

Davido reacts to rumour he unfollowed Tobi because of Chioma’s friendship with Cee-C

Singer Davido has reacted to reports that he unfollowed former BBNaija reality TV star, Tobi Bakre on social media.

Speculations emerged when a picture of the singer, his girlfriend Chioma and Cee-C surfaced showing them all in a private jet.

They were on their way from Abuja where Chioma went to sign an endorsement deal purported to be in tune of a hundred million Naira.

Reports have it that the moment the picture was shared on social media, many fans quickly snooped and discovered that Davido has started following Cee-C whom he claims resembles his girlfriend due to their use of long eyelashes and chocolate complexion.

Snooping further, the fans discovered that the singer is not following Tobi Bakre, the BBNaija housemate whom he canvassed support for during the show.

Such development made the fans think he ditched Tobi because he likely has a deal with Cee-C concerning Chioma’s coming cooking show.

However, Davido has debunked such as rumors. Via a tweet, he made it known that he was never following any housemate and that he supports them all.

Read his tweet below:

