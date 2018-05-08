Davido Reacts To Viral Photo Of Chioma And Cee-c



Davido has reacted to the pictures of his girlfriend Chioma and Big Brother Naija runner up cee-c.

The assurance singer who won big at the headies awards on saturday, appeared to agree with the view of a large portion of fans who believe that the two ladies look alike.







Cee-c posted the photo with the caption; Cee-c and assurance

Commenting on Cee-c’s Instagram post, Davido simply described both ladies as twins

See the post and his comment below;