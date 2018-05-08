Entertainment, Gossip

Davido reacts to viral photo of Chioma and CeeC

Davido has reacted to the pictures of his girlfriend Chioma and Big Brother Naija runner up cee-c.

The assurance singer who won big at the headies awards on saturday, appeared to agree with the view of a large portion of fans who believe that the two ladies look alike.

Cee-c posted the photo with the caption; Cee-c and assurance

Commenting on Cee-c’s Instagram post, Davido simply described both ladies as twins

See the post and his comment below;

Meanwhile, in a recent post on Instagram, Cee-c has revealed that she bears no grudge and holds nobody to heart no matter the amount of pain she’s been caused, she will never wish them pain.

“Them” in her post might be relative and not necessarily Tobi and Alex but her followers and fans think she is referring to the Tolex gang.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

‘Headies is yoruba award, no igbo artist performed or won an award’ – OAP MC Akonuche

#BBNaija: “May God continue to bless you for me” – Alex to Tobi & Miracle

We were still married when Toyin Abraham & Segun Egbegbe started Dating – Adeniyi Johnson alleges

“I Wrote The Song “Assurance” For Davido” – Man Speaks Up For Not Getting Any Accolades (Screenshots)

VIDEO: Timaya’s Daughter Seizes His Key For Coming Back Late

‘Seun Egbegbe Was Dating Toyin While We Were Still Married’ – Adeniyi Johnson

Manchester United want to win FA Cup for Ferguson, says Mata

Ancelotti: ‘Coppa Italia final? I’ll wear AC Milan jersey’

Florentin Pogba clashes with teammates after walking off pitch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *