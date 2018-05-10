Entertainment, Gossip

Davido replies Sophia Momodu’s shade

It’s a whole lotta shade been thrown by two grown ups who have a child together and fans are wondering… what the heck is going on?! Is Chioma behind this?!

Davido has replied his baby mama after the latter also replied an initial shade that was thrown at her by her baby daddy after she revealed that one of her social media accounts was hacked.

After people tagged her as the jealous type who isn’t happy for Davido’s new found relationship, she immediately responded to trolls, and revealed that her Instagram account was “hacked” and not deleted by herself as widely speculated.

Davido immediately mocked her and wrote: “Invincible hackers association of Nigeria”

Responding back to him, Sophia wrote on Snapchat“Don’t play with me, play with yo bvtch”

And now, he’s responded to her as he took to his SC to send this now deleted post, Plenty talk no day full basket !! Do me wrong and d karma why go hit u no go be from here

