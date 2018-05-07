Entertainment, Gossip

Davido shares adorable video of his second daughter, Hailey, taking her first steps

Davido has shared an adorable video of his second daughter, Hailey taking her first steps.

He has proven to be a gentle, caring and loving man after he purchased a N45m Porsche car for his beautiful girlfriend Chef Chioma on her birthday.

Now showing his fans that he is equally a loving father, Davido’s 2nd babymama, Amanda, sent him the adorable video of their daughter, Hailey, taking her first steps and he could not keep the video to himself.

Watch video below:

