Entertainment

Davido Shutsdown South America!!! Performs To Crowd Of Over 10,000 People And They All Sang His Songs Word For Word (Video)

Nigerian superstar singer Davido has proven time and again that the only way for him is up as he continues to break boundaries.

Just yesterday, he performed in the little known country of Suriname in South America and was able to pull a crowd of 10,000 people, a very commendable feat.

He posted the above photo on his Instagram page along with a video and wrote:

WE POPPIN IN SOUTH AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!! 10,000 PPLE!! THANK YOU SURINAME I WILL NEVER FORGET THIS SHOW!! WOW!!

I remember when we got the Surinamebooking .. I was like ‘how? Dem know us there? ‘ Last night was so emotional ! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU AGAIN!!!

Watch the video below:

-GossipMill


Tags

You may also like

“I Would Have Been Richer Than Dangote, But..” — Obesere

Singer Niniola Robbed At Gun Point In South-Africa

“Remaining heaven and hell for Davido to perform” – Bovi

Apostle Suleman calls out Daddy Freeze & Pastor Sunday Adelaja

May D and wife Carolina are expecting a Baby!

Bobrisky shares first photos from his ‘marriage introduction’

Don Jazzy reacts to Linda Ikeji’s Pregnancy

Kemi Olunloyo Suffers Mental Breakdown, Releases Statement.

“I wish I could have another baby” – Yvonne Nelson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *