Davido Shutsdown South America!!! Performs To Crowd Of Over 10,000 People And They All Sang His Songs Word For Word (Video)

Nigerian superstar singer Davido has proven time and again that the only way for him is up as he continues to break boundaries.

Just yesterday, he performed in the little known country of Suriname in South America and was able to pull a crowd of 10,000 people, a very commendable feat.

He posted the above photo on his Instagram page along with a video and wrote:

WE POPPIN IN SOUTH AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!! 10,000 PPLE!! THANK YOU SURINAME I WILL NEVER FORGET THIS SHOW!! WOW!!

I remember when we got the Surinamebooking .. I was like ‘how? Dem know us there? ‘ Last night was so emotional ! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU AGAIN!!!

Watch the video below:

