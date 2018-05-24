Entertainment, Gossip

Davido signs Idowest to his record label

Davido has just signed a new artiste, Idowest, a street artiste to his Record Label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW).

Idowest joins the likes of Mayorkun, Dremo, Perruzi, Yonda & Fresh.

Davido made the announcement on his Instagram page, sharing a photo of the artist signing his contract.

With the caption: “Welcome to DMW !! IDOWEST!!!!!! You have proved ur worth!!!! NOW LETS GET MONEY!! JI MASUN!! Cc @officialidowest @prince_ii 🏆”

This coming after the DMW boss announced that the label’s first group album will be released in June 2018.

Davido also revealed that his sophomore project will be released in September.

