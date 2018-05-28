Local News

Davido Signs US-based Nigerian Rapper, Sinzu To His DMW Label

 

Davido and Sauce Kid a.ka. Sinzu

Popular singer, Davido on Monday signed US-based Nigerian rapper, Babalola Falemi, aka Sauce Kid or Sinzuu, to his DMW record label.

This is coming few weeks after Sinzu was released from jail in America.

Davido and DMW made the announcement on their Instagram pages, sharing a photo of the artiste signing his contract.

The caption read: ”Announcing my new artiste, New DMW signee, Sinzuu.”

It would be recalled that the ‘Assurance’ crooner had last week signed new artist, Idowest to the record label, DMW.

Davido then explained that he signed Idowest because he has worked hard and proven to be a part of his team.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Woman Operating Centre Where Babies Are Born And Sold To People, Finally Exposed

Mariah Carey Sells $10 Million Diamond Ring From Ex-boyfriend

All Passengers Including Newly Married Woman Killed In Fatal Accident In Abia (Graphic Photos)

2 Young Men End Up Dead While Celebrating Jonah Jang’s Release From Prison (Photo)

Military Officer Flees After Allegedly Shooting NYSC Corps Member Dead In Imo State (Photos)

Biafra Day: MASSOB, Others Blow Hot, Say Security Agents Can’t Intimidate Members

Photo Of Football Financier Nabbed For Shaving The Pubic Hair Of 5 Teenagers In Lagos

Lagos OAP Raises Alarm As 2nd Most Deadliest & Poisonous Snakes Invade Lekki (Photo)

Faces Of 17 Boko Haram Members Who Just Surrendered To Military, Give Reasons (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *