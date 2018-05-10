Davido slams fan who called him a kid for flaunting his wealth, Burna boy reacts



The sad truth is people will always hate on you no matter what you do. Davido has just replied a fan who slammed him for his gifting his girlfriend Chioma a Porsche car for her 23rd birthday celebration recently.

Recall that Timaya had in response to a fan who asked him why he does not show off his girlfriend like Davido does replied that he was no longer in his twenties, well a fan decide to use that against Davido.







The fan who was obviously not happy with the way Davido flaunts his wealth called him a kid and compared him to Timaya but Davido simply replied by telling him to ‘shut up’ and Burna Boy also reacted.

See their exchange below;



