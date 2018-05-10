Entertainment, Gossip

Davido slams fan who called him a kid for flaunting his wealth, Burna boy reacts


The sad truth is people will always hate on you no matter what you do. Davido has just replied a fan who slammed him for his gifting his girlfriend Chioma a Porsche car for her 23rd birthday celebration recently.

Recall that Timaya had in response to a fan who asked him why he does not show off his girlfriend like Davido does replied that he was no longer in his twenties, well a fan decide to use that against Davido.



READ ALSO:  Ogbonna Kanu Slammed After Amara Kanu Called Him “Oloshi Oloriburuku”, “Borrow Pose”

The fan who was obviously not happy with the way Davido flaunts his wealth called him a kid and compared him to Timaya but Davido simply replied by telling him to ‘shut up’ and Burna Boy also reacted.

See their exchange below;


Trending Now:



Tags

You may also like

Top 10 Celebrities Davido Has Helped And Why They Will Never Forget Him

Don Jazzy And BankyW React To Tekno & Danfo Drivers’ Reconciliation

“Mummy and I” – Adorable photos of Mercy Aigbe and her daughter, Michelle

7 Nigerian Celebrities With The Most Adorable Twin Children

My Sweet Romance with a 55-Year Old Woman in Port Harcourt – NYSC Member

12-photos-prove-alex-best-dressed-stylish-female-housemate-bbnaija

Meet top 10 Yoruba actors and their beautiful wives (Photos)

Check out these beautiful photos of Moji Olaiya’s daughter, Adunoluwa Farombi

“Accept that you were wrong, apologize and then try to be a better person” – Tobi advises Cee-C

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *