Davido Throws 1st Birthday Party For His 2nd Daughter, Hailey In Atlanta (Photos)

Multi-award winning singer, Davido has celebrated his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, who turned one year old yesterday, 9th May, 2018, as the singer organized a birthday party for her in Atlanta.

The singer had welcomed his second daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke, on May 9th, 2017 with his Atlanta-based baby mama, Amanda.

Davido and daughter during the birthday

At the time of his second daughter’s birth, an elated Davido took to Instagram to make the announcement, writing, “She’s here. Hailey Veronica Adeleke has come to ball. Thank you Jesus. She’s too beautiful,”

See more photos from the first birthday party he threw her below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria