Entertainment, Gossip

Davido throws 1st birthday party for his daughter, Hailey in Atlanta (Photos)

Singer, Davido’s second daughter, Hailey, turned one year old yesterday and the singer made himself present in Atlanta, US to throw her a party.

The singer welcomed his second daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke, on May 9th, 2017 with his Atlanta based baby mama, Amanda.

At the time of his second daughter’s birth, an elated Davido took to Instagram to make the announcement, writing,

“She’s here. Hailey Veronica Adeleke has come to ball. Thank you Jesus. She’s too beautiful,”

See more photos from the first birthday party he threw her,

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Tekno reconciles with ‘Danfo Drivers’ after they called him out for sampling their song (Photo)

Rapper Offset’s $150,000 diamond chain stolen from his hotel room after MET Gala

Female Medical Doctor spotted licking lollipop in an emergency room while attending to a patient

Robert Downey Jr, was paid more than $1 million a minute for his role in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

“I have nothing against you, enjoy your new fame” – Bobrisky accepts Nina’s apology

New Music: Skales Ft. Yung L & Endia – Pass

“I like my wife’s breasts the way they are” — Banky W (screenshots)

I deserve praise for spending N24 billion on EFCC’s office- Ibrahim Magu

Video: Rudeboy – IFAi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *