Davido throws 1st birthday party for his daughter, Hailey in Atlanta (Photos)

Singer, Davido’s second daughter, Hailey, turned one year old yesterday and the singer made himself present in Atlanta, US to throw her a party.

The singer welcomed his second daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke, on May 9th, 2017 with his Atlanta based baby mama, Amanda.

At the time of his second daughter’s birth, an elated Davido took to Instagram to make the announcement, writing,

“She’s here. Hailey Veronica Adeleke has come to ball. Thank you Jesus. She’s too beautiful,”

See more photos from the first birthday party he threw her,

