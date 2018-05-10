Davido’s 2nd baby mama, Amanda, turns to a Chef for Hailey Adeleke’s birthday

Singer Davido’s heartrob, Chioma, might be renowned for her cooking skills, but it seems like she is going to face some competition from a familiar friend/foe… and that person is Davido’s second baby mama, Amanda.

Amanda posted on the gram that she was ‘cheffin up for her baby’s birthday’ and although pictures could be deceiving, the sight of the sweet food left me salivating (LOL)

Davido who is expected to touchdown Atlanta for his second daughter’s birthday veronica,will be receiving a heart warming welcome greeting from his second baby mama.

She also revealed that she would be preparing Jollof rice .

Amanda wrote a beautiful birthday message for her daughter ;

On may 9th 2017, God blessed me with the sweetest and most beautiful baby, happy birthday to my heart Hailey Veronica

Photos below ;

