Entertainment, Gossip

Davido’s 2nd baby mama, Amanda, turns to a Chef for Hailey Adeleke’s birthday

Singer Davido’s heartrob, Chioma, might be renowned for her cooking skills, but it seems like she is going to face some competition from a familiar friend/foe… and that person is Davido’s second baby mama, Amanda.

Amanda posted on the gram that she was ‘cheffin up for her baby’s birthday’ and although pictures could be deceiving, the sight of the sweet food left me salivating (LOL)

Davido who is expected to touchdown Atlanta for his second daughter’s birthday veronica,will be receiving a heart warming welcome greeting from his second baby mama.

She also revealed that she would be preparing Jollof rice .

Amanda wrote a beautiful birthday message for her daughter ;

On may 9th 2017, God blessed me with the sweetest and most beautiful baby, happy birthday to my heart Hailey Veronica

Photos below ;

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Husbands Pay Housewives Salaries – Waje, Dencia & Eku Edewor React

Forte Oil signs agreement with Chevron to become sole distributor of Texaco lubricants

See what your favorite Nigerian female celebrities look like without their makeup (Photos)

AG Dangote begins reconstruction of second phase of Apapa/Wharf Road project

VP Osinbajo To Meet With World Bank’s Officials In Abuja On Thursday

Singer, Henry Knight Blasts Peter Okoye, Accuses Him Of Theft

Nigeria’s oil production rebounds to 2.07m bpd in April – Ministry

8 BB Naija 2018 Female Housemates That Have Shown Their Unique Sense Of Style – Cee-C And BamBam Have Got All Eyes On Them (Photos)

Nigerian Diplomat Found Dead In Sudan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *