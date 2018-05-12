Local News

Davido’s Artiste, Mayorkun Rubbishes Nigerian Passport, Says It Has No Advantage

Award winning Nigerian muscian, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, has joined youths who think the country has nothing for them and has expressed his bitterness through his social media page. 

Mayorkun who is currently signed to Davido’s DMW record label, took to his Twitter page to disclose that the Nigerian passport has lost it’s value and it’s of no use to him. 

The music artiste added that there is no advantage in being a Nigerian and he can’t boast of writing a line on the advantages of the green passport. 

He wrote: ”Can’t write one line of the advantages of my ‘Green passport’ as regards traveling outside Africa. Pathetic!”  

Mayorkun recently won the next rated artiste in the just concluded 2018 Headies Award after edging out other artistes such as British-born Nigerian producer and recording artiste, Maleek Berry, Choc City’s Dice Ailes, Mavin Records artiste, Johnny Drille and eastern rap sensation, Zoro Swagbag.  

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Man Curses His Alleged Ex-Fiancee Who Dumped Him And Married Another Man

So Adorable! Wizkid Cuddles 3rd Son, Zion As He Arrives In London (Photos)

Female Fans Drool As Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Leo Dasilva Releases Stunning New Photos

Unbelievable: Bride Catches Fiance Cheating With Her Bridesmaid Just Before Their Church Wedding

See The Photoshopped Picture Of Cee-C And Alex That Got People Laughing

Why Buhari Is Still Better Than His Predecessors – Oshiomhole

Why I Quit APC Governorship Primary – Buhari’s Aide, Babafemi Ojudu

Barca Player, Arda Turan Banned For 16 Games

Incredible! Meet Princess Elizabeth Bright, The Youngest Nigerian Councillor In The UK (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *