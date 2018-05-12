Davido’s Artiste, Mayorkun Rubbishes Nigerian Passport, Says It Has No Advantage

Award winning Nigerian muscian, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun, has joined youths who think the country has nothing for them and has expressed his bitterness through his social media page.

Mayorkun who is currently signed to Davido’s DMW record label, took to his Twitter page to disclose that the Nigerian passport has lost it’s value and it’s of no use to him.

The music artiste added that there is no advantage in being a Nigerian and he can’t boast of writing a line on the advantages of the green passport.

He wrote: ”Can’t write one line of the advantages of my ‘Green passport’ as regards traveling outside Africa. Pathetic!”

Mayorkun recently won the next rated artiste in the just concluded 2018 Headies Award after edging out other artistes such as British-born Nigerian producer and recording artiste, Maleek Berry, Choc City’s Dice Ailes, Mavin Records artiste, Johnny Drille and eastern rap sensation, Zoro Swagbag.

