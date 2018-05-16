Davido’s Baby Mamas Angry As Singer Dedicates All His Time To Chioma

The first daughter of singer David Adeleke, Imade recently turned 3.







The beautiful girl who is the product of Davido’s brief romance with Sophia Momodu was all smile as her busy daddy dropped by at her school to mark her birthday.

Davido who had dissed Imade’s mother following the Chioma, Assurance trend on the social media was pictured with Sophia and their daughter in a mood of celebration.

The two jovial had been full of smiles despite reports that all is not well.

Neither of the parents shared the above photo on their social media, an indication that all is not well with them.



Now that Davido has dedicated all his time to Chioma, his baby mamas are not smiling as he has refused to spend more time with their children.

