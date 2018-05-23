Entertainment, Gossip

Davido’s babymama, Sophia Momodu advises ladies on their relationship

Sophia Momodu has taken to social media to advise ladies on the things they need to take note of in their men at first glance.

Recall that there was a little drama and  between her hand her baby daddy, Davido following his viral display of love to his current girlfriend Chioma.

However, Sophie has some wise words for ladies and she appears to advising them to stop being carried away by the expensive things on the body of a man and get closer to see the small things that really matter to avoid being deceived by their fake lifestyle.

She was very elaborate in spelling out the necessary things to notice, advising ladies to avoid looking at the expensive wrist watches, belts and shoes on the man’s body and take note of his fingers as most of them keep dirty fingers.

Sophia also said that all men may appear to be neat until you take a look at their bedroom to see their true colours.

