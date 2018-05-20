Entertainment

Davido’s Ex-girlfriend, Faith Nketsi Exposed As An Alleged Pimp Who Lures Young Women

Davido’s ex-girlfriend, Faith Nketsi has been ‘exposed’ by a social media user who claimed the South African socialite is reportedly a hardcore pimp, who uses her modelling agency as a front for her real business.

 

According to the lady who exposed Faith Nketsi, she joined the socialite’s modelling agency for some quick cash and ended up getting raped by 6 men.

 

 

Reacting to the Alleged revelations about Davido’s ex-girlfriend, Faith Nketsi, a twitter user identified as Phil Mphela with handle (@PhilMphela) took to his timeline and wrote:

With the Faith Nketsi {ALLEGED} revelations, I hope now our media will stop giving these insta slay queens & kings attention and focus the spotlight back on people who actually have talent and are working hard to build careers as creatives.

Many concerned Twitter users have responded to his recent tweet.

Faith is yet to respond to the allegations, and has long turned off the comment section of her social media pages.

-Akpraise


