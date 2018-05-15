Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma Avril gets verified on Instagram (Photo)

Davido’s girlfriend Chioma has gotten verified on Instagram after all the ‘show of love’ from her boyfriend.
With an Instagram following of over 200k, Davido’s girlfriend is a typical example of how good life can be when you get famous.
A big congrats to her and we wish her more ‘Assurance’ from her boyfriend.
See photo below:
Leave a Comment…
comments
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!