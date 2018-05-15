Entertainment, Gossip

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma Avril gets verified on Instagram (Photo)

Davido’s girlfriend Chioma has gotten verified on Instagram after all the ‘show of love’ from her boyfriend.

With an Instagram following of over 200k, Davido’s girlfriend is a typical example of how good life can be when you get famous.

A big congrats to her and we wish her more ‘Assurance’ from her boyfriend.

See photo below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Alex dressed like a princess as she visits her hometown Enugu (Photos)

Noble Igwe clarifies his controversial tweets about Yahoo Yahoo boys

DJ Big N Ft. Don Jazzy & Kiss Daniel – My Dear

Miracle’s brother reacts to reports that Miracle has a sugar mummy (details)

VIDEO: Pepenazi – Bang

Expensive Ft Olamide, Zoro — Ifunanya

Music: Skuki – Slow Down

Davido wonders why Nigerians are like this…

Slay Queen Curses Guy For Not Paying Hotel So She Can Sleep With Her BF (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *