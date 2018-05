Nigerian singer, Davido’s girlfriend Chioma plunged into Nigerian social media limelight after he took their relationship public and bought a luxurious car gift for her 23rd birthday.

The lovely is now being trolled online by non-fans…but has started to clap back in her own way.

When a fan wrote this to her,

Chioma you have gotten assurance you no longer cook and upload photos e no kukuma concern me

She replied,

@mbreloaded exactly! E no concern you

