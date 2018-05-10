Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Issues Warning To Trolls

Chioma
Beautiful Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma hit back at trolls after they came for her for posting a photo with Cee-C.
She made it clear on her Insta-story that she blocks trolls in no time.
Read her message below;
“When someone spends at least 10 mins to make a fake page just to comment some bullshit on your page and you block them in 0.5 seconds. #mentalhealthawareness”
