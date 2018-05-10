Local News

Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Issues Warning To Trolls

 

Chioma

Beautiful Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma hit back at trolls after they came for her for posting a photo with Cee-C.

She made it clear on her Insta-story that she blocks trolls in no time.

Read her message below;

“When someone spends at least 10 mins to make a fake page just to comment some bullshit on your page and you block them in 0.5 seconds. #mentalhealthawareness”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Senate Can’t Summon Nigerian Police IG – Falana

I Killed This Lizard At Midnight & My Brother Died – Man Narrates Scary Testimony

How Police Called Me ‘Ashawo’, Asked For N500k Bribe – Lady Narrates Shocking Experience

BREAKING News: Ex Gov. Oshiomhole Declares Intention To Contest For APC National Chairman

BBNaija Winner, Efe Shares Throwback Photo, Pens Message To Fans On Instagram

Heartbreaking: Final Words And Photos Of Scientist Who Committed Suicide In Swiss Clinic Revealed

47 Days After, Christian Girl, Leah Sharibu Still In Boko Haram Custody

92-Year-Old Politician Sworn In As Prime Minister

IGP: Nigeria Police To Challenge Senate’s Declaration In Court

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *