Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Issues Warning To Trolls

Chioma

Beautiful Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma hit back at trolls after they came for her for posting a photo with Cee-C.

She made it clear on her Insta-story that she blocks trolls in no time.

Read her message below;

“When someone spends at least 10 mins to make a fake page just to comment some bullshit on your page and you block them in 0.5 seconds. #mentalhealthawareness”

