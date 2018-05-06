Entertainment, Gossip

Davido’s Late Mum, Ademola Adeleke At Dele Momodu’s Son’s 1st Birthday(Throwback)



Dele Momodu just shared this throwback photo of Davido’s mum and his Uncle, and B-red’s father, Sen, Ademola Adeleke at his son’s, ENIAFE’s birthday celebration.



He shared the below photo and tweeted;

FANTASTIC THROWBACK: DAVIDO’S LATE MUM MRS VERONICA IMADE ADELEKE & HIS UNCLE SENATOR NURUDEEN ADEMOLA ADEKEKE AT MY SON ENIAFE’S 1ST BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION IN LAGOS… BIGGEST CONGRATS TO DAVID ADELEKE & HIS ENTIRE FAMILY FOR WINNING BIG AT THE HEADIES LAST NIGHT…


