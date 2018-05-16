Davido’s Manager, Asa Asika gives Dj Cuppy Assurance

Omo Baba Olowo ‘Davido’ is certainly not the only one giving assurance to his girlfriend and it looks like his manager Asa Asika and girlfriend DJ Cuppy is about to give him a good run for his money.

‘Dj Cuppy’ Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola is a disc jockey, producer and daughter of Femi Otedola.

So you all know this isn’t a figment of our imagination, DJ Cuppy actually gave us the perception that she is getting assurance from her boyfriend, Asa Asika when she took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, and posted a cute photo showing them all loved up.

This is another celebrity couple love story we’ve watched for a while and they seem to be growing stronger by the day. It is devoid of drama and noise but everytime DJ Cuppy and Asa Asika decide to post a photo of themselves or mention themselves on social media, it gets us all buzzing and excited.

Asa Asika is following in the footsteps of his artiste, Davido who has been uploading pictures of his girlfriend, Chioma and assuring her of future plans.

-GreenNews