Davido’s Next Album will be Released in September!

 

Superstar singer and DMW boss Davido has revealed that his next album will be released in September.

Davido made this know while receiving his award as the Artiste of the Year at the just concluded The Headies awards 2018. All of 2017 to date has been a successful period for the singer who’s being soaring from one hit to another.

The singer, who won three awards – IF won the Best Pop Single and Song of the Year categories, and was also named the Artiste of the Year – also called on artistes to always lend a helping hand to people, noting that the over 2 dozen persons on stage with him have received one form of help or the other from him and he can’t wake up each day to see people in need without doing something.

He said this why he’s blessed, and challenged other artistes to “lift others up” because that is his secret to success.

