Davido’s Reaction To Girlfriend, Chioma’s New Photo Is Everything

Singer, Davido has revealed how spellbound he was when his girlfriend, Chioma shared a new photo on Instagram this morning as he flooded her page with love emojis.
 

Davido and Chioma

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke aka Davido who in recent times have shown the world how he loves his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland, has expressed his deep feelings for her in a post on Instagram.

Chioma who is a chef had taken to her Instagram page to post beautiful photo of her, and her loving boyfriend showed how spellbound he is for his girlfriend.

Unable to put his feeelings in words, Davido flooded her page with love emojis and her thousands of her followers are already drooling over the public show of love and affection.

See the post and comment of the lovebirds below;

