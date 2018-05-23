Deadly Armed Bandits Reportedly Abduct 42 Passengers Along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road

Suspected armed robbers (File photo)

Armed herdsmen have executed a daring move after they reportedly abducted about 42 passengers along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna road.

A leader of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in Birnin-Gwari told PRNigeria that the incidents occurred Between evening of Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The union leader who preferred not to be named said: “At least 42 passengers have been kidnapped along Birnin-Gwari and Kaduna Highway between yesterday evening and this morning.

“This Wednesday morning around 8.00am the armed bandit intercepted three vehicles conveying 21 people from Birnin-Gwari, Kuriga and Kagara and abducted them into the bush.

“Meanwhile, yesterday evening around 5:15am another 21 people inside commercial VW golf (saloon) cars were also kidnapped.

“Some of the drivers of the vehicles who escaped on sighting the kidnappers narrated their ordeal to us.

“Majority of the passengers including women and children were travelling to Kano when the kidnappings occurred,” he said.

PRNigeria has gathered that relevant security agencies have been informed on the development and action is being taken to rescue the victims and apprehend the kidnappers.

Recall that PRNigeria had reported activities of armed bandits operating along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna Highways where they recently kidnapped 107 passengers, prompting the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai to charge troops to end the wanton killings and destruction of property in the axis in three weeks.

Concerned with the incessant kidnapping and killing, the NURTW in the area cautioned its members against plying the route pending deployment of troop and other security agencies.

Another official of NURTW told PRNigeria that most of the kidnapped victims were passengers travelling between North and Southern parts of the country.

