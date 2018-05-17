“Dear men, stop calling us ashawo” – Nigerian Lady

A Nigerian lady, identified on Facebook as Emilia Chimee Dyke, has urged men to stop tagging women as “prostitutes”.

Emilia issued an advise/warning to guys who are fond of attributing women’s successes and achievements to prostitution (or “ashawo” in Nigerian pidgin language).

The graduate of Abia State University, ABSU, took to social media to tell guys to respect and appreciate women as many ladies have sleepless nights working in order to make money as entrepreneurs.

She shared her advice on her Facebook wall. Read below;

She drives a car : Ashawo

She rents a flat; Ashawo

Ignore cat calls; Ashawo

Go to a bar/club alone: Ashawo

Goes to the market; Ashawo

Gets a degree; Ashawo

Does charity; Ashawo

Dress comfortably; Ashawo

Makes up; Ashawo

Laughs: Ashawo

Breathes; Ashawo

Exists: Ashawo.

Becomes a celebrity; Ashawo

Please why is it a crime to respect women for their hard work?

Why must you look down on women as “ashawo”?

Must you term every achievement of a woman as “ashawo”?.

To every hardworking lady doing legit jobs and doing well for herself, I AM PROUD OF YOU.

Soon we will celebrate our achievements in each other’s private jets.

To the other set of women that condemns her fellow woman and says; na Ashawo. She’s into runs. I pray you will be alive to see more achievements from the hardworking lady then you’ll remain in your gossip state begging her for help one day.

Dear men learn to respect and appreciate women. Stop this madness of attributing her achievements to “ashawo”. Many of us have sleepless nights working and packaging products as entrepreneurs. Many of us have sleepless nights reading and browsing. Many have sleepless nights handling one business or the other or even writing note of lesson for their pupils.

Appreciate every woman because without the neck, the head can never stand.

Leave a Comment…

comments