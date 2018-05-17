Deji Adeyanju challenges Hushpuppi to a debate in front of EFCC’s office

Some days back, Nigerian politician, Deji Adeyanju called on the EFCC to investigate the source of wealth of Dubai-based big boy, Hushpuppi.

Deji made the appeal while reacting to the arrest of 12 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos last week – a tweet he sent in suggested that Hushpuppi was an internet fraudster aka ”Yahoo Yahoo boy”.

See here ICYMI

Hushpuppi then reacted on his social media page yesterday as he said all those asking EFCC to investigate him will be killed by Ogun.

A video of him where he said he would soon denounce his citizenship as a Nigerian then began to make rounds online.

Deji has now replied Hushpuppi and according to him, it’s only those that steal from other people that get killed by Ogun – he challenges the big boy to a debate in front of the EFCC’s office.

Below is what he shared:

Leave a Comment…

comments