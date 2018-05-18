Deji Adeyanju Dares Dubai-Based Big Boy, Hushpuppi To Do This If His Hands Are Clean

Deji Adeyanju and Hushpuppi

Deji Adeyanju has dared Dubai-based big boy, Hushpuppi to debate him in front of EFCC office if his hands are clean.

In a tweet he released last week, Deji had suggested that Hushpuppi was an internet fraudster aka ”Yahoo Yahoo boy”.

Hushpuppi then reacted on his social media page yesterday as he said all those asking EFCC to investigate him will be killed by Ogun.

A video of him where he said he would soon denounce his citizenship as a Nigerian then began to make rounds online.

Daring him to debate him in front of EFCC office, Deji wrote:

