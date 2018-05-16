Entertainment, Gossip, News

Deji Adeyanju tells EFCC to investigate Hushpuppi while reacting to the arrest of alleged Yahoo boys

Deji Adeyanju, a former PDP member has appealed to EFCC to investigate alleged internet fraudster and de-factor ambassador of Gucci, Hushpuppi.

He has commended the EFCC over the arrest of 6 internet fraudsters at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said this in a series of posts on microblogging platform, Twitter where he has a lot of followers.

He also used that juncture to recommend Dubai-based Nigerian man, Hushpuppi for investigation and subsequent arrest.

Hushpuppi is one of the richest Nigerian youths on social media without any clear source of income.

Read his tweets below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Davido’s Baby Mamas Angry As Singer Dedicates All His Time To Chioma

Chidinma reveals who she would marry, kiss & kill between Flavour, Davido and Kiss Daniel

“I’m Loving My Role In BOROKINI The Telenovela” – Veteran actor, Yemi Solade

President Buhari spotted in the market with Jigawa State governor (Photo)

Tramadol Abuse: Most Youths Have Lost Their Source Of Identity – Actor Majid Michel

Chelsea Midfielder, Cesc Fabrigas weds longtime girlfriend (Photos)

Nigerian lady strips to fight in Dubai (Video)

Lizzy Oke, popular Nigerian blogger in wheel chair is Pregnant!

9-Year-old girl born without arms wins National Award (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *