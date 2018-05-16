Deji Adeyanju tells EFCC to investigate Hushpuppi while reacting to the arrest of alleged Yahoo boys

Deji Adeyanju, a former PDP member has appealed to EFCC to investigate alleged internet fraudster and de-factor ambassador of Gucci, Hushpuppi.

He has commended the EFCC over the arrest of 6 internet fraudsters at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said this in a series of posts on microblogging platform, Twitter where he has a lot of followers.

He also used that juncture to recommend Dubai-based Nigerian man, Hushpuppi for investigation and subsequent arrest.

Hushpuppi is one of the richest Nigerian youths on social media without any clear source of income.

Read his tweets below:

